The survival of today’s businesses will depend on their ability to manage the several powerful trends which are combining to significantly amplify cybersecurity risk.

The first is the number of employees who now work remotely, a shift dramatically accelerated by the global pandemic. As a 2021 survey for the HP Wolf Security report Blurred Lines and Blindspots revealed, four in ten employees expect to work from home either full time or part time, a model of working that brings with it new provisioning and management challenges for CISOs and security teams.

The second is digital transformation and industry 4.0, developments which offers huge economic opportunities in terms of manufacturing efficiency while increasing complexity in terms of emerging networks that might soon comprise billions of Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This dependence on digital developments and the growing complexity of integrated systems has meant that organisations are more vulnerable to attacks from outside.

Indeed, the third and most challenging trend of all is industrial cybercrime, a global phenomenon which has gone from being a theoretical concern to an everyday and potentially existential threat for even the largest and well-resourced businesses. This means that companies need to be more security-aware, as Dave Prezzano, managing director of HP UK and Ireland points out. “A more digital world doesn’t have to mean a more vulnerable world. But it does mean that we must be constantly flexible, proactive and reactive to ensure resilience in continually evolving digital environments.”

The combined effect of all these trends is an economic one: that can lead to an unsustainable rise in costs, particularly those generated by cybersecurity, which as the HP Wolf Security Blurred Lines and Blindspots report confirmed is now a major anxiety for IT decision makers.

Historically, cybercrime has proved itself remarkably innovative, motivated, and persistent, adept at spotting and exploiting weaknesses organisations don’t even know they have. Despite this, even now there is a tendency to assume the challenge it poses is transient. The growing list of victims of attacks such as ransomware extortion show this assumption is mistaken.

The pressure points are not hard to locate. The latest HP Wolf Security Threat Insights Report found that, globally, 75% of the threats isolated were delivered by email. In a period when the number of threats downloaded via web browser increased 24%, a third of threats were unknown by hash to anti-virus scanners at the point of detection.

None of these techniques are new but the risk they now pose has accelerated in ways that leaves CISOs and security teams in a state of permanent financial and technological struggle.

Endpoint weakness

The common theme in many cyberattacks is the compromise of the endpoint or the user accounts associated with it. Too often, these devices are either weakly defended, or in the case of printers, IoT and OT devices, often not defended at all. In other cases, risky assumptions are made about the ability of employees to work securely with sensitive data on remote or home networks.

As ransomware attacks demonstrate, once threat actors gain initial access to one system, they can infect fleets of devices within hours. Why does this timescale cause such problems for modern cybersecurity? The answer is usually because endpoint and user accounts are trusted implicitly, giving them access to deeper layers of the network prized by cybercriminals.

It is to address this concern HP developed HP Wolf Security, a suite of technologies which implement layered endpoint security through application isolation, in-memory breach detection, and firmware protection and oversight. The principle is in the worst case scenario a compromise can always be contained within an endpoint and local network segment with minimal access to sensitive data.

Without an endpoint defence model which protects every device, digital transformation and remote working’s immense potential will lead only to weakness, vulnerability, and inevitable compromise. “Endpoint security is more vital than ever before as the first line of defence’ says Prezzano ‘and HP Wolf Security unifies all of HP’s endpoint security into one formidable force.”

For security teams, cyber-defence without upgrading endpoint security is a fool’s errand. In an age when the number of devices is set to expand, security teams need as many layers of defence as possible to contain a rise in threats that will not recede any time soon.